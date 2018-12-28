Disappointing WWE MSG Attendance, Paige On One Year Since Career-Ending Injury, Ricochet

- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of WWE NXT North American Champion Ricochet, Bianca Belair, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and other NXT Superstars spending time with kids at "Give Kids the World" in Orlando earlier this month.

- Wednesday's WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City drew just 11,900 fans, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This is the smallest crowd for a show on the annual post-Christmas live event tour in recent memory. WWE has not sold out a live event at Madison Square Garden in a few years now. Wednesday's live event at the Allstate Arena near Chicago drew just 6,000 fans. The post-Christmas live event in Chicago usually does around 10,000 fans.

- Thursday marked 1 year since Paige suffered a career-ending neck injury during a WWE live event in Long Island, New York.

Paige took to Twitter to comment on her 2018 and 2019, writing, "One year since the night in Uniondale. So crazy how quickly time passes. 2019 is gonna be a wonderful year. I can feel it"

Paige had been working as the SmackDown General Manager until the role was recently scrapped. WWE has plans to keep her around on TV but there's no word yet on what that role might be. Below is her tweet from today: