Paige Vs. Charlotte WWE TLC 2015 Match, How Old Is Kurt Angle Today?, Mustafa Ali Talks Chasing Gold

- Above, Charlotte defended the WWE Divas Championship against Paige at WWE TLC 2015. Charlotte would send Paige into into an exposed turnbuckle and pick up the pinfall victory.

- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle turns 50 years old today. Angle wrestled a singles match against Drew McIntyre last month on an episode of Raw where McIntyre would force Angle to submit to the ankle lock for the win.

- Below, Mustafa Ali cut a promo about how he's been chasing after the WWE Cruiserweight Championship for the last two years, but hasn't been able to take hold of the gold.

"For the past two years, I've been chasing after the Cruiserweight Championship," Ali said. "Every time I get close, I somehow end up further away. And I feel like the world is trying to tell me it's not going to happen. Trying to give me a sign. When I close my eyes I see a dream and when I open my eyes, I still see them. So, you can throw up all the signs you want, you can tell me it's not going to happen. You can tell me that this road that I'm walking on is a dead end! I'm going to tell you, you're dead wrong."