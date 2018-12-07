PCO Issues Apology To Fans Over Indie Bookings

Top indie star PCO (Pierre Carl Ouellet) took to Twitter this week and apologized to fans for pulling out of several bookings.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion & WCW Hardcore Champion wrote, "Wanted to say sorry for having to cancelled all my recent & future bookings !Yesterday @BarWrestling .Tomorow @WrestleACTION1 &others feds as well ,because of the signing of my recent full exclusive contract ! Thanks 2 my fans & promotors for understanding this delicate situation"

As noted, the 50 year old PCO recently signed an exclusive full-time deal with Ring of Honor. It's interesting that ROH apparently did not allow him to finish up indie bookings before going to work for them. The deal was reportedly signed within the past week or so.

PCO is still being advertised to wrestle wrestling legend Masato Tanaka at Game Changer Wrestling's "Dynasty" event on December 29 in Asbury Park, NJ. No word yet on if this booking was canceled as well.

It was reported that PCO will begin working with ROH immediately. ROH has not commented on the signing but there's speculation on PCO making an appearance at Final Battle on December 14 in New York City or at the TV tapings the next night in Philadelphia.

PCO recently appeared on Main Event Radio and discussed the new ROH deal.

"It's the best deal in my entire career. Between the opportunities they are giving me, and the money involved, it is my best deal ever," he said. "It is only the beginning of a new adventure, a good challenge. I'm a bit stressed, but I feed off a good challenge like this. It gives me a huge chance to step up to another level and be able to accomplish that. It is something great. I'm hoping for things to turn out the way I want them to."

