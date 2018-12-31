Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate And Ligero Finish Up On UK Indie Scene For Full-Time WWE NXT UK Runs (Photos)

WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate and Ligero finished up with the UK indie scene on Sunday. They are working exclusively for WWE NXT UK or the regular NXT brand from here on out.

Dunne and Bate faced each other in the main event of PROGRESS Wrestling's Unboxing Live event in London, England. Dunne won that match and the two had a post-match farewell with Trent Seven. Ligero did not work the PROGRESS show but he worked his last UK indie match at Southside Wrestling's Season Beatings 2018 event on Sunday in St. Neots. He wrestled Chris Ridgeway.

Dunne and Bate weren't the only NXT UK Superstars to work Sunday's PROGRESS show as Seven retained his Atlas Title over Los Federales Santos Jr., Jinny dropped the Women's Title to Jordynne Grace, Eddie Dennis defeated Marcel Barthel and Travis Banks worked a six-man match.

Dunne took to Twitter after the show and confirmed the end of his run on the British indie scene, at least for now while he's with WWE.

Dunne wrote, "Finished my time on the British independent scene tonight. Closing out a week that saw me in New York, Germany, Spain and London. 13 years that I wouldn't change for anything, on to the next chapter"

Ligero wrote, "I have genuinely loved every minute of the last 17 years. 2,447 matches. 788 opponents. 18 countries. 210 promotions. Countless memories. Thank you to every single person who's made it possible. Incredibly excited for the next chapter.#NXTUK"

PROGRESS owner Jim Smallman also took to Twitter after the show and thanked both Superstars, saying the sky is the limit for them.

Smallman wrote, "Thank you @PeteDunneYxB Thank you @Tyler_Bate For everything you've done in @ThisIs_Progress and for British wrestling in general. The sky is the limit for you both. Scary how talented you both are. (I will not miss being flicked with towels and having coats thrown at me)"

Below are several fan & official shots from the events:

