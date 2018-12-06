Punishment Martinez Talks Losing His WWE NXT Debut, The Rock's Next Sneakers (Photo), Buddy Murphy

- Above is video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Punishment Martinez after his WWE NXT TV debut loss to Matt Riddle last night.

"In life there are moments that we look forward to. We work hard, we have dreams. To accomplish them is another feeling. That's where I'm at," Martinez said when asked how he's feeling.

Regarding what we can expect from the former ROH TV Champion, he said, "You should expect nothing less than the best. Anybody who comes to NXT is expected to be that. This is the place for the best, and you will see the best out of Punishment Martinez."

When asked about his goals in NXT, Martinez said it's all in the name - punishment.

- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Noam Dar in a non-title match has been announced for next Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode. As noted, it has been announced that Cedric Alexander will receive an upcoming title shot from Murphy.

- The Rock tweeted this sneak peek at his Project Rock 2 sneakers from Under Armour that will drop in June 2019: