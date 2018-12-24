Ray Lyn Talks Facing Nia Jax, Wanting To Tour Japan, Working With Women Of Wrestling

Ray Lyn spoke with Women's Wrestling Weekly about her match against Nia Jax, working with Women of Wrestling, and her current goals. Here are some of the highlights:

Facing Nia Jax:



"She is really tall and big and beautiful, like oh my god. She was powerful."

Current goals in wrestling:

"There are a couple things I want to do before I feel like I want to be tied down to anything. I want to do training over in Japan, I'd like to be there for a couple of months. I would really like to do a tour of Japan before I'm ever tied down to any contract at all, to be honest. That is like my number one goal and I don't want jinx anything and I feel like this going to be a good year."

Working with Women of Wrestling (WOW):

"When I first moved to California, I got the opportunity to do the Friday night fights and from there, they developed this character for me. It's just really cool because I'll be at the gym and I'll be thinking like, 'This is what she does, this who she is.' Then once I dyed my hair purple I'm all in with the character."

You can check out the full interview in the video above or listen via iTunes by clicking here.