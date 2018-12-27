Rhea Ripley On Her Takeover Title Defense (Video), Several WWE Birthdays, RAW Steel Cage Match Promo

- As noted, Toni Storm vs. WWE NXT UK Women's Rhea Ripley is now official for the NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event on January 12. Above is video of Ripley talking to Radzi Chinyanganya after her win over Deonna Purrazzo on this week's NXT UK episode, and below is video from that match. Radzi asked Ripley how concerned she is of Storm.

"How concerned am I? How concerned is Rhea Ripley of Toni Storm?," Ripley asked. "Are you kidding me? You're really going to ask me that question? Why don't you go ask Toni if she's concerned about Rhea Ripley? How dare you?"

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro turns 38 years old today while Zelina Vega turns 28, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg turns 53, former WWE Tag Team Champion Bill "Demolition Ax" Eadie turns 71, WWE Tough Enough winner Andy Leavine turns 31, and Brawl For All winner Bart Gunn turns 55. Also, today would have been the 48th birthday of former WWE Women's Champion Chyna and the 51st birthday of former WCW star Jerry "The Wall" Tuite.

- Below is a promo for the Steel Cage match between Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre at Monday's New Year's Eve edition of WWE RAW: