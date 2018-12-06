Ric Flair On Why He Believes WWE Promos Are So Heavily Scripted

WWE Hall Of Famers Steve Austin and Ric Flair recently shared a Skype session on The Steve Austin Show podcast. Among many other things, Flair talked about WWE creative and why promos are so heavily scripted in WWE. Also, Flair talked about the negative impact of social media on WWE Superstars.

On WWE creative, Flair suggested that promos are scripted because WWE brass does not have confidence in its Superstars due to a perceived lack of experience.

"I have to believe, because I was there with [Austin] a lot, but [Austin] walked around and [he] collected [his] thoughts and [Austin] knew where [he] was going. [Austin] didn't have 40 writers walking [him] to the gorilla [position] before [he] walked out the door. [Austin] had a gameplan." Flair continued, "when you have that groove and the capacity to entertain the crowd, they have to let you run with it and I don't see that much these days because I think they're worried that the kids don't have enough experience. It's not that they can't, but that they don't have enough experience, so I think it's harder these days from that standpoint. Do I think it's any easier in terms of work? No. I think that the kids do a lot more high wire stuff right now and they incorporate so many things in their work. It's not that they're any more gifted as an athlete, but the business has raised the bar. Ultimately, it may mean something or it won't mean something."

Moreover, according to Flair, WWE Superstars have it more difficult today than past generations in the areas of social media and the number of people trying to give them direction.

"I think it's harder because the kids on social media eat them alive. I don't think the [pro wrestling] business is any harder. I think the days are longer. I think the scrutiny [is more intense]." Flair added, "but it's equally hard physically, but it's harder on them because they're so effected by social media and the number of people trying to give them direction.

