ROH Signs Star To Exclusive Deal, Tetsuya Naito Taunts Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega Talks Documentary

- Above, Tetsuya Naito sent another video to IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho before their upcoming title match at Wrestle Kingdom 13 on January 4.

"Mr. Jericho, how are you?" Naito asked. "One again, I looked back into what you've done. You didn't show up at the first press conference for Tokyo Dome, that made me think you were so reluctant to do a rematch with me. And then you show up at the latest press conference and attacked me at Korakuen Hall on the same day. The way you have gradually hyped it and got attention, you are truly professional. You, a self-proclaimed superstar, Mr. Chris Jericho, even said you would retire me at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in Tokyo Dome. That's a big statement, but I'm tenacious like a fly which you like. Anyway, while I'm looking forward to my match with you at the Tokyo Dome. I have just one thing that I want to remind you of. Please don't wear that lame make-up because it's going to be the last match of your career. Mr. Jericho, adios!"

- ROH Star Shane Taylor announced he has agree to an exclusive deal with Ring of Honor for 2019. Taylor noted, "Trust me and believe I'm going to continue to shatter the glass ceiling and show why I'm the real breakout star in ROH."

- In an interview with NJPW, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega was asked about his upcoming documentary with HBO. Omega said it will be produced by HBO Canada and is expected to air on HBO Canada and TSN (The Sports Network) in either February or March.