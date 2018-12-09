ROH Star Shane Taylor Talks The Deck Being Stacked Against Him, Unfinished Business With Jeff Cobb

Ring of Honor's Shane Taylor made his return to the organization following stints working for Revolution Pro Wrestling, Southside Wrestling, 4th Generation Wrestling and International Wrestling: UK. Shane had a sit-down interview with Ring of Honor to discuss his comeback, wanting a rematch with ROH World TV Champion Jeff Cobb, and his 2019 goals. Here are some of the highlights:

Returning to ROH and feeling the deck is stacked against him:

"Coming back to ROH, I know the deck is already stacked against me. I'm not the hand-picked guy of upper management because I'm not in the right 'indie cliques' and people may not like how I dress or what I have to say, but after this tour and my performances before I left … nobody can deny that Shane Taylor is now the international star I said I was. Everybody I come across when I get back is going to figure that out quickly."

Unfinished business with ROH World TV Champion Jeff Cobb:

"Damn right I have unfinished business with Jeff Cobb. We had the most talked about match of the last four-to-six months in ROH, and yet no Final Battle match for Shane Taylor. Guys like Cobb, the chosen ones, get the red carpet laid out for them when they get here while everybody else gets pushed aside or forgotten about. I'm not for that. I refuse to be looked past or looked over any longer. I took Cobb to his limits, punished him more than anybody in ROH has, and if I get a shot at that World Television Title, it's coming home with me."

What to expect from him in 2019:

"2019 is going to be a nightmare for the bosses and nothing but joy and pride for those who believed in me. I'm no longer being the good soldier; no longer sitting back and fighting for a company that doesn't fight for me. I've tried that; it doesn't work. Now I've got a new focus, new thought process and new goals: to expose all of Ring of Honor's chosen ones and change this sport, this business, this company, in ways people never thought possible. Get ready, people, because this year I shatter that glass ceiling."

Shane also discusses ROH Final Battle and more detail in regards to Jeff Cobb. Ring of Honor presents Final Battle on December 14, 2018. The event will be headlined by Jay Lethal defending the ROH World Championship against Cody Rhodes. Plus, ROH Television Champion Jeff Cobb defends his title against "Hangman" Adam Page. Be sure to join us for live coverage next Friday beginning at 8pm ET.

You can click here to check out the full interview.