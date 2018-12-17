ROH World Title Match Announced For Honor Reigns Supreme

Fresh off of defending his Ring of Honor World Title against Cody Rhodes at Final Battle, a new challenger has emerged for Jay Lethal. The company announced that Lethal will defend his title against former champion Dalton Castle at Honor Reigns Supreme.

In a press release, Ring of Honor went on to say that Castle never got a one-on-one rematch after losing the title in a Four Corner Survival Match this past June. Castle has been dealing with injuries the past few months to his hamstring and back. Although he lost to Matt Taven at Final Battle, Castle's performance warranted him a title shot.

Castle does own a win over Lethal. Back when Castle was ROH World Champion, he successfully defended his title against Lethal at the 16th Anniversary Show in March. Hurricane Helms and Luchasaurus are also scheduled to appear at the event in January.

Honor Reigns Supreme takes place on Sunday, January 13, 2019, inside the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina. Tickets are on sale now.