Ronda Rousey Films Her Reaction To Minor Car Accident During WWE Tour, Rousey With Her Mom (Video)

RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey revealed in her latest "Ronda On The Road" YouTube video that she was in a minor car accident during WWE's recent tour of South America. You can see the full episode above.

After earlier venting frustration over travel issues, Rousey started filming her reaction to the car accident at the 8:35 mark in the video above. Rousey was traveling to the airport in Lima, Peru with her sister & videographer Maria Burns Ortiz, when another car hit the car she was riding in.

"We just got hit by another car on the way to the airport, to get the f--k out of here," Rousey said.

Tension mounted as Rousey's driver argued with the other driver in the middle of traffic. Rousey said, "I don't want to have to get in no fight in the streets of Peru today."

"Did he like, piss off a shaman or something?," Rousey joked. "Oh, man. I don't want to have to get involved here. When will it end?"

The video also features footage of Rousey with her mom, AnnMaria De Mara, a judo champion who lives in Santiago, Chile. We noted before how AnnMaria sat ringside in Chile for Rousey's live event win over Nia Jax, which was her first time getting to watch Rousey live in a WWE ring. The video above features footage of AnnMaria watching the match.