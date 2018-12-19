Ronda Rousey On Why She Interfered At TLC, Becky Lynch & Charlotte Respond, Rare AWA Match, Stock

Wrestling Inc.

- Above is a clip from today's WWE Network Hidden Gems addition, featuring WWE Hall of Famers Nick Bockwinkel and "Mad Dog" Vachon doing battle for the AWA Heavyweight Title at the AWA Christmas Night special on December 25, 1983. The full upload on the WWE Network features more than 1 hour of footage from the event.

- WWE stock was up 0.56% today, closing at $73.93 per share. Today's high was $76.78 and the low was $72.66.

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took to Instagram today and said her interference at WWE TLC was a warning to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Rousey interfered during Sunday's TLC Triple Threat main event and helped Asuka capture the SmackDown Women's Title from Lynch.

Rousey also warned Flair and Lynch to move on and not provoke her again. Becky responded and called Rousey a "little weirdo" but Rousey fired back and branded The Man as #BackwardsBulls--tBecky.

You can see the exchange below, which includes a response from Flair to Rousey's original post:




#TLC wasn't revenge, it was a warning. @charlottewwe @beckylynchwwe You're both lucky I let you off so easy. Asuka deserves to be champion more than either of you cheating cowards. And @beckylynchwwe says SHE came at ME head on!? @beckylynchwwe has only ever attacked me when my back was turned - that's some more #BackwardsBulls--tBecky. If you and @charlottewwe are smart you'll consider the score settled, learn this lesson, move on.... and don't provoke me again.

