Ronda Rousey Praises Natalya, WWE Tour Kicks Off Tonight, Xavier Woods' Arcade (Video), WWE Stock

- Above is the first episode of WWE's new "Xavier's Arcade" series, featuring host Xavier Woods. This premiere episode features Woods heading to Philadelphia for a NBA Jam battle.

- WWE stock was up 9.30% today, closing at $73.20 per share. Today's high was $73.35 and the low was $67.06.

- WWE will kick off their annual post-Christmas live event tour tonight with a SmackDown live event at the Allstate Arena near Chicago and a RAW live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. We will have reports from both shows later tonight. Below are the line-ups:

RAW at MSG:

* John Cena returns to MSG

* Steel Cage Match: Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins

* Nia Jax vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

* The Authors of Pain vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable

* Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

* Natalya, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Ember Moon vs. Mickie James and The Riott Squad

* The Undisputed Era and WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Matt Riddle, The Velveteen Dream, Aleister Black, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet

SmackDown at Allstate:

* Steel Cage Match: AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan

* Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE United States Champion Rusev

* Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio

* Appearances by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar, The New Day, Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy, Carmella and others

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Natalya took to social media today and wrote the following on their title match from Monday's Christmas Eve edition of RAW, which saw Rousey retain the title. They wrote:

Very proud of our match @RondaRousey for so many reasons. I only hope we can do it again. ?? https://t.co/TqTS64Jnvr — Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 26, 2018

@natbynature this Christmas I am so thankful and so lucky to have you as a friend, mentor, and contender. Thank you for guiding me through every step of this journey. You trained me and helped me improve to challenge yourself even more. To push the wome''s division even farther. You bring out the best in everyone, because you aspire to be the best of the best. You live for the challenge, and that's why you're a real champion.