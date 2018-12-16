Sean Waltman Discusses Justin Credible's Most Recent Arrest

Battling alcoholism or substance abuse certainly isn't a foreign concept in wrestling as numerous performers over the years have had very public addiction battles. Justin Credible of ECW fame happens to be the latest one and Credible was arrested last week for the third time this year.

If there ever was a sixth member of The Kliq, it was Credible who had close friendships with many in the group. He and Sean Waltman both joined WWE around the same time in early 1993 and Waltman also had his fair share of addiction problems. Waltman discussed Credible's latest misfortunes on his X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast.

"I had my own way of being down, my own version of hell, so my heart hurts for him and I love the guy," Waltman said of Credible. "You guys know I really care a lot about him, we try not to give up on people cause when I was ready to fight, people were there for me. But he's gotta do his part, you gotta do your part…

Addind another layer to Credible's struggles is that a documentary is being produced which chronicles his issues outside of the ring. Credible being arrested for a third time and being bailed out of jail certainly wasn't planned, but those scenes will further amplify the problems he's facing.

"I just hate seeing this cause there is children involved," said Waltman. "There's this documentary being made and a documentary is a documentary. It's not scripted. You don't get to write the finish of the documentary... You guys know I work with a rehab center and that guy was ready to go pick him up and he wouldn't go, it's so frustrating. But I kinda get it too…

A week before his latest arrest, Credible appeared on our WINCLY podcast where he talked cryptically mentioned that there is a possibility he could slip up and relapse at any given time.

"Anybody with an addiction [knows that] no one is safe," Credible told Nick Hausman. "I'm not saying that, 'we're clear of the bad stuff.' I'm clear today. I've been clear for the past couple of weeks but who's to say that something may happen next week, next month, next year?

"It's really a work in progress, but it's been an amazing process and its been a great opportunity to really show people what it is like to deal with substance abuse and also in the unique business of professional wrestling. It very much humanizes what we do."

