Seth Rollins Says Roman Reigns Is "Prime To Make A Comeback", Hopefully "Sooner Rather Than Later"

Yesterday, Seth Rollins did an interview with FOX 2 News. The WWE star talked about 2019 and he also gave an update on Roman Reigns. Reigns has been away from WWE after he announced in October that his leukemia had returned. Below are some highlights of the interview:

Thoughts on his 2019:

"2018 was a great year for me. A bit of a renaissance for my career. For 2019, I'm looking to take the next step. The Royal Rumble is coming up in Phoenix later in January and then WrestleMania in New York City coming up in March, April. Who knows. I'm looking forward to getting back to it and seeing what 2019 has in store."

Update on Roman Reigns:

"Roman is doing great. He obviously spent the holidays home with his family and he's doing really good. He's in a good position. He's prime to make a comeback, hopefully, sometime sooner rather than later. But at the end of the day, he's focusing on getting healthy right now. I will say that he's doing good."

Rollins also discussed how he made it to the top of the roster over the years. You can watch the whole interview in the video below.

