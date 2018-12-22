Seth Rollins Reflects On His Year With WWE

2018 was a year of ups and downs for WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins. It was at WrestleMania 34 on April 8 when Rollins won the Intercontinental Championship by pinning The Miz in a triple threat match that also included Finn Balor. He ended up losing the title to Dolph Ziggler on an episode of RAW, but would regain the title from Ziggler at SummerSlam in August.

Back in October, he and Dean Ambrose won the RAW Tag Team Championships, but Ambrose would late turn on Rollins, who would then drop the titles to the Authors of Pain in a 2-on-1 Handicap Championship match on a November 5 episode of RAW. Survivor Series turned out better for Rollins when he beat United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a Champion vs. Champion match.

Earlier today, Seth Rollins reflected on his past year in WWE, commenting on how the start of 2018 almost stalled out is career and how it picked up later in the year. Below are his full comments:

"This year was my favorite year in professional wrestling because it was the most intentional of my career. At the start of 2018, there wasn't a lot of buzz around me and some people were wondering (including me) if maybe my best years were behind me. With the support of my friends, my fans, and my WWE family I was able to capitalize on opportunities given and transform that doubt into momentum. "I hit a stride so smooth that my confidence shot through the stratosphere. I began to flourish in the roles of general and leader. I was able to travel the world, make new friends, share the ring with some of the most talented humans on the planet, and learn a little about a lot I didn't know before. I don't know what 2019 is gonna look like, but I am forever grateful that I am able to experience the life I've been given. Thank you to everyone out there that played any part in making my 2018 what it was. It's never too late to turn it all around."

The end of 2018 for Seth Rollins included his feud with former Shield brother, Dean Ambrose. Most recently, the two had a match for the Intercontinental Championship at this month's WWE TLC, which Ambrose ended up winning to become the new champ.