Seth Rollins Gets Heat From Fans On Twitter After Defending New Leaked Jokes From Comedian Louis CK

Seth Rollins found himself in hot water with WWE fans on Twitter today after he defended jokes made by comedian Louis CK.

Louis made headlines today after material from a recent stand-up performance was leaked, where he made jokes about the Parkland shooting survivors and transgender people. The comedian just recently made a comeback to the stage after he admitted to sexual misconduct allegations in 2017.

Rollins responded to a tweet from Eric Koenreich, formerly known to pro wrestling fans at ROH star Erick Stevens, about the leaked material and apparently defended the comedian. Rollins wrote, "The new leaked bit is funny. Just like all his other stand up in the past."

Nooooo cmon dawg. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 31, 2018

The new leaked bit is funny. Just like all his other stand up in the past. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 31, 2018

Out of curiosity what's different this time around for you? He's always made highly "offensive" jokes, even going as far as to use slurs in some bits. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 31, 2018