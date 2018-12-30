Seth Rollins Starting A New Business, WWE Star & Kenny Omega Rank Games Together, WWE Ax Toss Finals

- As noted before, Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel has been hosting an Ax Toss Competition with Aiden English, Tyler Breeze, Ember Moon, Alexa Bliss, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro and Woods himself. The competition was recently filmed at LA AX in Los Angeles. Above and below are the last two videos in the series with Cesaro vs. Breeze in the semifinals and then Cesaro vs. Woods in the finals.

- Speaking of Woods, the WWE Superstar and New Japan Pro Wrestling's IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega trade friendly jabs for a new GiantBomb.com column where they rank their top 10 video games of 2018. They both ranked Far Cry 5 as #10 while Woods went with Monster Hunter: World as his #1 game and Omega ranked Undertale as #1. WWE 2K19 did not make the list.

- Seth Rollins took to Instagram today and revealed that he is partnering to open a new coffee shop in his hometown of Davenport, Iowa. The shop is called 392dport and it's connected to the Black & Brave Wrestling Academy that Rollins co-owns. He posted the following on the new project:

Hey guys I'm opening a coffee shop soon!

@392caffe and I are partnering to bring @392dport to life in @downtowndavenport in early 2019!

It's located on the corner of 3rd and Scott St. and is literally connected to @blackandbravewrestling

Give @392dport a follow for updates galore and coffee porn!