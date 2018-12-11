Seth Rollins Says It's "Slightly Insulting" That Brock Lesnar Doesn't Work WWE Live Events

As seen above, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins spoke with the hosts at Rock 105.3 in San Diego yesterday before WWE RAW hit the air.

One of the hosts talked about storytelling years ago and how some wrestlers would fight their way up from the Intercontinental Title to the WWE Title, but now WWE has "guys who just come in here from UFC or wherever, win the title and then go away for a while." The host said he believes that hurts the storytelling. He asked how Rollins feels about that as a wrestler.

"I understand it, I understand Brock Lesnar. Lesnar's our Universal Champion and he hasn't been on Monday Night RAW in some time," Rollins said. "From my perspective, as a person who's on every show, every week, I'm out on the live events trying to bring people in to see these shows, it's slightly insulting to me that he's our champion and he's the face of our show, and he's not at our live events. So people who watch the television shows, now they're not getting the same thing when they come to the live events. So it makes it hard for us, as a team, to sell tickets"

The host added that he feels the Intercontinental Title is the real title of RAW because Rollins is there every week. The Architect agreed.

"I would agree with that, yes. I think the champion makes the championship," Rollins added. "So what I do is, every week I try to be the champion that the show needs since the one we've got isn't around to be that champion. So yes, the Intercontinental Championship is the championship of RAW and has been for the last year because that's about how long Lesnar has been Universal Champion, off and on."

Rollins and the hosts then had a laugh over if Lesnar was going to be at last night's RAW.

"No, he's up in Saskatchewan somewhere. That's not even a joke," Rollins said. "He has a farm in Saskatchewan and he's probably in a deer post or whatever. He's got a little dip in, waiting on a buck to come by. I'm not joking, that's probably what he's doing. That's Brock Lesnar to a T. He's a weird dude, he's a fine guy, but he doesn't show up."

Rollins was also asked if it's harder to work with a larger, more stiff guy like The Beast.

"I don't think so," Rollins responded. "Say what you will about him but he's an incredible performer, an incredible athlete. This guy's a legitimate badass, a former UFC Heavyweight Champion. He could rip all your limbs off your body. He was an Olympic hopeful, a NCAA champion in wrestling. He's a legit dude. Being in the ring with him is definitely a challenge but he's one of the best, he's really good at what he does. There's a reason he's the Universal Champion. He's very good at what he does. He has earned the right to be Brock Lesnar and do what he does, and operate on his own schedule. He's been doing this for quite some time. I like being in the ring with him. That level of physicality, it kind of brings out the best in me as well."

Rollins also spoke about Lesnar during his in-ring promo on last night's RAW and has made several recent mentions of Lesnar. There have been rumors of WWE doing Lesnar vs. Rollins at WrestleMania 35 but that has not been confirmed.