Dana White Talks Brock Lesnar's "New WWE Deals"

Last night, UFC President Dana White spoke to the media and was asked if there were any updates on WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar taking on UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier.

"Yeah, I dunno," White said. "One of the guys I met with during PR told me that he had heard Brock Lesnar signed a bunch of new WWE deals."

Last month, MMAFighting.com reported Lesnar's new WWE deal would run through WrestleMania 35. Although plans could easily change, his opponent at WWE's big show could reportedly be WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins.

White was asked if Lesnar's deal would keep him from fighting in UFC and he responded, "No, it doesn't." The UFC President was also asked if he had a relationship with Lesnar where he could simply call him to see what his plans were. UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega takes place tonight in Toronto, Ontario, and White said he had more pressing matters at the moment.

"I got s--- to do this week," White laughed. "I'm not focused on Brock Lesnar this week, you know what I mean? If I needed to talk to Brock, I'd pick up [the phone] and call him when I needed to."

See Also Paul Heyman On If Brock Lesnar Will Fight Daniel Cormier, Managing Conor McGregor In WWE

Cormier has noted previously he wants to retire from MMA when he turns 40, which is March 20, putting a potential end date to when this fight could take place. Ultimately, White said with Cormier hurt (hand) he'll get a hold of Lesnar when an actual fight can be booked. That is if Cormier decides to fight at Heavyweight.

"Daniel Cormier is hurt, so it doesn't matter right now," White said. "If you guys knew how much s--- I have to do in a day, okay. [Laughs] I'm not working on stuff I need to work on later. I'm working on stuff that needs to be done now. Daniel's hurt, he's out for awhile. I don't know what Brock is doing, but as Daniel starts to get better and we start looking at dates Cormier might defend his title, I'll be calling Brock or somebody at 205 [Light Heavyweight division]. Daniel tells me he still wants to fight at 205, he wants to fight there."

You can check out White's full comments in the video below.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Aaron Bronsteter with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.