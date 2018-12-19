Seth Rollins Reveals Which WWE Star Is His Favorite Wrestler In The World, Talks Kenny Omega

As previously noted, Seth Rollins recently did an interview with Iridian Fierro. Among the topics discussed, Rollins highlighted how his desire to face IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega is as strong as ever.

Rollins made headlines earlier this year when he made an appearance at ACE Comic Con in Chicago and was involved in a fan Q&A. During the Q&A, Rollins was asked which wrestler that hadn't been signed by WWE he would like to face in the ring. Rollins response was, "Kenny Omega."

Rollins further emphasized his desire to face Omega to Iridian Fierro, saying that he hopes to fight the very best competitors in the world and that's exactly what he believes Omega is.

"Kenny and I worked in Ring of Honor for a short period of time together," Rollins said. "But that was another lifetime ago, ya know what I mean? It was 6 - 7 - 8 - it's probably 10 years at this point now so we never officially had a one-n-one match and the question was given to me, 'If I can have a match with anybody outside of the WWE, who would it be?' and I think the obvious answer was Kenny Omega. He's one guy I've never faced one-on-one and I'm all about testing myself against the absolute best. Make no mistake about it, Kenny is one of the best in the world."

Although a match with Omega is impossible for the foreseeable future with both men involved in their respective promotions, Rollins in WWE and Omega in NJPW, Rollins still has superstars that he's excited to work with at home in the WWE. When he was asked about who is current favorite wrestler is, inside and outside of the WWE, Rollins had a quick response.

"AJ Styles," Rollins answered.

You can listen to the full interview below. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Iridian Fierro with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.