Seth Rollins To Address Dean Ambrose And The State Of WWE RAW

WWE announced Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins will address his WWE TLC opponent, Dean Ambrose, on tonight's episode of Raw. In addition to Ambrose, Rollins will also talk about the current state of Raw under "General Manager-Elect" Baron Corbin's watch.

Below is WWE's full preview of his segment:

"Six nights before defending his Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, Seth Rollins will address the recent actions of The Lunatic Fringe and what's wrong with Monday Night Raw under the watch of "General Manager-Elect" Baron Corbin, WWE.com can confirm. The Architect has never been one to hold back, either physically or verbally, so whatever he has to say will surely incite a response, whether from Ambrose, Corbin or both."

TONIGHT: Intercontinental Champion @WWERollins will address @TheDeanAmbrose ahead of their title match at #WWETLC as well as the current state of Monday Nigh #RAW... https://t.co/ANqPtKAA6o pic.twitter.com/eOFGqNTgV7 — WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2018

Last week, the mind games continued from Dean Ambrose as he came to the ring with his own masked SWAT team with Ambrose himself wearing a gas mask. Ambrose cut a promo telling Rollins he will lose control of the situation and his title at TLC.

This caused Rollins to rush the ring from the crowd and brawl with Ambrose. The segment would end with Ambrose hitting dirty deeds and standing tall, as seen in the video below.