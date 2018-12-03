Several Stars On The E&C Show Tonight (Video), Lana Movie To Theaters, WWE NXT "Takeover: New York"

- Above is a preview for tonight's new episode of The Edge & Christian Show on the WWE Network, featuring appearances by Vickie Guerrero, Santino Marella, Nunzio, Tommy Dreamer, Sean Mooney and Sho Funaki.

- North of Two recently announced that the "Other Versions of You" movie will be released in theaters and on other platforms in 2019. The movie stars WWE Superstar Lana as a character named Gwyneth. It premiered at the Nashville Film Festival back in May of this year.

- Triple H announced today that tickets for WWE NXT "Takeover: New York" will go on sale this Friday at 10am ET. The event takes place on Friday, April 5 from the Barclays Center during WrestleMania 35 weekend in New York City.