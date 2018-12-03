Wrestling Inc.

Several Stars On The E&C Show Tonight (Video), Lana Movie To Theaters, WWE NXT "Takeover: New York"

By Marc Middleton | December 03, 2018

- Above is a preview for tonight's new episode of The Edge & Christian Show on the WWE Network, featuring appearances by Vickie Guerrero, Santino Marella, Nunzio, Tommy Dreamer, Sean Mooney and Sho Funaki.

- North of Two recently announced that the "Other Versions of You" movie will be released in theaters and on other platforms in 2019. The movie stars WWE Superstar Lana as a character named Gwyneth. It premiered at the Nashville Film Festival back in May of this year.

See Also
Lana Reveals Which WWE Star She Wants To Tag With, Being Told Her Wrestling Moves Are "Too Pretty"

- Triple H announced today that tickets for WWE NXT "Takeover: New York" will go on sale this Friday at 10am ET. The event takes place on Friday, April 5 from the Barclays Center during WrestleMania 35 weekend in New York City.


Related Articles

Comments

Recent

» WWE Shop: Buy One T-Shirt, Get One For Only $1

Most Popular

Back To Top