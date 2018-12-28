Wrestling Inc.

Shinsuke Nakamura Talks With NJPW Star, Cody Rhodes Vs. Juice Robinson, Tama Tonga Q&A

By Joshua Gagnon | December 28, 2018

- Above is the hype video for IWGP US Champion Cody vs. Juice Robinson at Wrestle Kingdom 13 on January 4. Last month, Cody tore his meniscus at an ROH Global Wars: Buffalo event and has been rehabbing it ever since. Once finishing up at Wrestle Kingdom 13, he'll undergo knee surgery that will keep him out around six weeks. Be sure to join our live coverage of Wrestle Kingdom 13 next Friday beginning at 2 am ET.

- As noted, there will be a Bullet Club Block Party on April 7 in New Jersey before WrestleMania. Details on the venue and everything else will be revealed on January 2. Before that, Tama Tonga will have a Q&A tomorrow on the Bullet Club Block Party Twitter account to answer fan questions


- During his days in NJPW, Shinsuke Nakamura was the founding member and leader of CHAOS (2009) before leaving for WWE in January of 2016. Hiroki Goto joined up with the group shortly after Nakamura's departure and has remained with them since. On Twitter, Nakamura and Goto said hello to each other, Goto asked Nakamura "How are you?" and Nakamura responded "Genki Dah," or "energetic/lively." Nakamura lost the WWE United States Championship to Rusev on last week's episode of SmackDown.






