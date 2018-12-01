Sin Cara Destroys TV Show Host With A Chop (Video), WWE Star Honored At Event, WWE Top 10

- In the video above, WWE has released another edition of Top 10, counting down the best Sinister Superstar Traps. The top 3 is highlighted by the Undertaker, hiding in a casket and surprising Shawn Michaels before he forces him inside, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin using a large, weighted hunting net on DX, and Jake 'The Snake' Roberts' cobra attacking Ultimate Warrior.

- According to WWE, Titus O'Neil was honored as an MVP for the 2018 EBONY Power 100 List. The MVP honor recognizes athletes who are noticeable leaders and who understand they are responsible for setting an example as a role model. Other noteworthy MVP recipients have been Stephen Curry and Venus Williams. Below is O'Neil at last night's gala.





- WWE Superstar Sin Cara was recently the guest on SN Serio and was encouraged to deliver a stiff chop to one of the co-hosts, Adrian Marcelo. As you can see in the video below, the chop caused Marcelo to have to take a knee and it left a bright red hand print on his chest. As noted, Sin Cara is expected to return to the ring in January.

??Gracias a toda la producción de @SNserioo por una excelente noche de diversión! ??????#TodosSomosSinCara pic.twitter.com/0ep8FuJk3J — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) November 30, 2018