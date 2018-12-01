WWE Superstar Returning To The Ring Next Month

Sin Cara is working towards making his WWE ring return in early 2019.

The masked SmackDown Superstar has been out of action since mid-August after undergoing surgery on his right knee. Cara was operated on by Dr. Jeffrey Dugas in Birmingham, Alabama.

Cara recently returned to El Paso, Texas to serve as the Grand Marshal of the 2018 Sun Bowl Parade and appeared on PelucheEn ElEstuche, a popular Mexican YouTube channel. Video from the interview can be seen above.

Cara revealed that he is looking at returning to the ring in January. He's undergone a new treatment where doctors inject cells into his knee to help with the healing. He noted that he's had multiple surgeries on the knee, some before he signed with WWE years ago. He noted that the condition of the knee has worsened since he's been with WWE but he's thankful that he's still able to wrestle on it. Cara is still undergoing physical therapy but he expects to be back in the ring next month.