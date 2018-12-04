Six-Man Match After This Week's RAW, MizTV And Contract Signing On SmackDown, Scott Dawson's Eye

- As noted, this week's WWE RAW saw Scott Dawson lose a "singles" match to Lucha House Party, contested under Lucha House Rules that saw Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik get the win. Above is post-show footage of Dawson and Dash Wilder talking to Dasha Fuentes about what went down. Dawson shows off his swollen eye while Dash rants about how the 3-on-1 advantage was unfair.

- The dark main event after this week's RAW from Houston saw Elias vs. General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin turn into a six-man match. The match ended with Elias, Finn Balor and Dolph Ziggler defeating Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins was advertised but did not happen.

- This week's WWE SmackDown will feature a TLC contract signing for the TLC Triple Threat between Asuka, Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, plus a MizTV segment with The Miz and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Below is a promo for the episode: