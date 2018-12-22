Sound Off: What Was Your Favorite Wrestling Story In 2018?

2018 is winding down and the wrestling world wasn't short on stories that shocked or left fans in awe. We were treated to big events taking place (WrestleMania, Wrestle Kingdom 12, and "All In"), Daniel Bryan returning from injury, and even matches going down at sea on the Chris Jericho Cruise.

Today's question is simply: What was your favorite wrestling story in 2018?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

