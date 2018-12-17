Sound Off: What Will Vince McMahon Do On Tonight's WWE RAW?

Days after RAW hit another all-time low in the ratings (2.194 million viewers), WWE announced earlier this week Vince McMahon will be returning on tonight's show.

What exactly McMahon will be doing has been kept vague, aside from he's coming back to "shake things up."

At last night's WWE TLC, Baron Corbin lost to Braun Strowman (thanks to the assist from Kurt Angle, Finn Balor, Heath Slater, and others), and per the stipulation, was removed as RAW General Manager.

It seems likely Vince will address that situation, but what else do you think he'll do on RAW? Sound off in the comments below with the possible angles for Vince McMahon.