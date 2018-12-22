Special Announcement On WWE NXT UK, "Twas The RAW Before Christmas" Video, Triple H - NXT Loud Video

- WWE posted this "Twas the RAW Before Christmas" video to promote Monday's Christmas Eve edition of RAW, taped this past Monday in Sacramento, CA. We have full spoilers for the show at this link.

- Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm ET will feature a special announcement by NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint, plus an appearance by Toni Storm. The 4pm ET episode will feature Deonna Purrazzo vs. NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. Below are the previews for each episode:

3pm - "During a special announcement by NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint, Toni Storm seizes an opportunity to further her in-ring career."

4pm - "Deonna Purrazzo challenges Rhea Ripley for the NXT UK Women's Championship in the main event. Eddie Dennis sends a message to Dave Mastiff."

- Triple H has announced Alien Weaponry as a new NXT Loud artist. Their "Holding My Breath" single will be used by the black & yellow brand. Triple H tweeted: