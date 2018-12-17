Stephanie McMahon Hypes Vince McMahon's RAW Return, Dolph Ziggler Only Cares About Making Money, TLC

- Above is video of Dolph Ziggler backstage at tonight's WWE RAW as he prepares to face Finn Balor. As noted, the match was made after a backstage altercation between the two at WWE TLC on Sunday, which came after Ziggler assisted Balor in his win over Drew McIntyre. Ziggler defended his actions in the backstage segment.

"I feel like you're misconstruing the facts," Ziggler said. "There's video evidence out there. I was interrupting an interview to let him know he was welcome for my help, that's it. And he touched me. If you go back and look, he grabbed my arm and swung me around. I don't know what the hell he was doing, and I took a swing. Maybe I shouldn't always do that, I don't care. I'm not here to make friends, I'm here to make money, and I make a lot of it. That's all I care about."

Ziggler ends the video by saying RAW is his show, for now.

- Cathy Kelley recaps the 2018 WWE TLC pay-per-view in this new video:

- RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following to hype Vince McMahon's return to RAW on tonight's show from Sacramento, California: