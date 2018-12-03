Steve Austin Reveals That WWE Wanting Him In A Singlet For Ringmaster Run

Recently on The Steve Austin Show, WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin once again weighed in on his diet and exercise program. Also during the podcast, Austin divulged that WWE wanted him to wear a singlet for his run as 'The Ringmaster' under the tutelage of WWE Hall Of Famer 'Million Dollar Man' Ted DiBiase.

According to Austin, he needs to bulk up and get stronger if he hopes to work out at Gold's Gym.

"We used to go [to Gold's Gym] back in the heyday, man." Austin continued, "and then, all-of-a-sudden, I got all beat up. Hey, I haven't been back in 10 years. I'm working on making a comeback to Gold's Gym. Hell, man, half the women in there are bigger than me, so I was coming back from a shoulder injury one time and I think I was pressing like 50s or 60s and some chick was pressing 80s! So I said, 'eff this! I'm going to start training arms!'"

Also during the show, Austin claimed that WWE wanted him to wear a singlet as 'The Ringmaster'. Austin shared that he started wearing more of what he wanted to wear when he knew no one cared about what he was doing.

"Man, they wanted me to wear a singlet. I said, 'I ain't wearing a singlet.' And when I debuted, I wore those green trunks for a few episodes of TV and I still had my Hollywood Blond boots because I asked them about what I needed to bring. They said, 'naw, man, just bring your old boots,' so I knew they didn't have [any] plans for me." Austin explained, "so anyway, when I knew they really weren't paying attention, I started wearing my black stuff and I got my black boots and turned it into what I turned it into."

