Tama Tonga Announces Bullet Club Leader, How Are NJPW New Beginning USA Tickets Selling?, CHAOS

- Above is the history of CHAOS (part two), which focuses on the stable's years from around 2009-2012 with Kazuchika Okada, Shinsuke Nakamura, and others. You can check out part one in the video below.

- As noted, tickets for the NJPW The New Beginning USA shows in Los Angeles (Globe Theatre) and Charlotte (Grady Cole Center) went on sale earlier today. According to the ticket sale site both shows are already sold out. Some of the seats currently have "unavailable," so it's possible more tickets will open up in the future, either way NJPW will have packed houses when they return to the States.

- Tama Tonga has apparently anointed Jay White as the new leader of the Bullet Club. In the tweets below, Tonga told White to "Take the lead, we trust you." White joined up with the group at NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling in October after leaving CHAOS. At Wrestle Kingdom 13 on January 4, White will take on CHAOS leader, Kazuchika Okada.

Jay White is now the leader of #BulletClub ...@JayWhiteNZ — 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) December 22, 2018

Take the lead @JayWhiteNZ , we trust you. — 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) December 22, 2018