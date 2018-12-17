While the New Japan Rumble will not be taking place at Wrestle Kingdom 13, a who's who of talent will still be appearing on the pre-show. The participants have been announced for the previously reported NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Title number one contender gauntlet match. NJPW announced the teams competing in the match on their website.

The teams include:

* Hirooki Goto, Beretta, Chucky T

* Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe, Toru Yano

* Michael Elgin, Jeff Cobb, David Finlay

* Marty Scurrl, hangman Page, Yujiro Takahashi

A majority of the major New Japan stables are included in this match. Of note, this appears to be the final appearance of Marty Scurll and Hangman Page with the promotion, as The Elite members have been teasing an announcement following January 1st. NEVER Openweight Tag Team Champions (G.O.D. and Taiji Ishimori) will be preoccupied at Wrestle Kingdom, competing in title matches of their own.

Prior to Wrestle Kingdom 13, the company will be hosting a Fan Festa event on January 3rd. Scheduled matches include several established and fresh talent, featuring:

* Tiger Mask and Jushin Liger v. Ren Narita and Yuya Uemura

* Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi v. Tomoaki Honma and Toa Henare

* Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan v. Ayato Yoshida and Shota Umino

The matches are being booked as special Lions Gate bouts.

Below is the official main card lineup for Wrestle Kingdom 13:

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

* Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

* KUSHIDA (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Cody Rhodes vs. Juice Robinson (IWGP United States Championship)

* G.O.D. (c) vs. Evil and Sanada v. The Young Bucks (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado (c) vs. Roppongi 3K (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White

* Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Will Osprey (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (RevPro British Heavyweight Championship)

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 will air on January 4, 2019 from the Tokyo Dome on NJPW World and Fite starting at 3am ET / 12 am PT.