Teddy Hart Talks Bret Hart's Past Bad Blood With WWE, Says Vince McMahon "Created" Bret

Veteran independent wrestler Teddy Hart recently did an interview with WSVN-TV Entertainment reporter Chris Van Vliet at MLW's Fusion TV Taping in Miami, FL. Hart discussed his uncle Bret Hart's contentious past relationship with WWE.

Following the infamous Montreal Screwjob and his subsequent departure from the company in 1997, Bret Hart's connection to WWE only further soured after the death of his brother Owen Hart in 1999. Owen had died due to an equipment malfunction and fall from the rafters during his entrance at a pay-per-view event. Teddy believes Owen's death wasn't the fault of anyone in particular, it was just an unfortunate outcome.

"It was Bret that kind of made things difficult. And sure the screwjob happened but that could have ended in two years and he could have come back and did all this cool stuff. Even if we had the stroke or the concussion, he still could have come back," Hart said. "If Tyson Kidd could come back with a broken neck and not be mad, I hate to say it but Owen's death happened because of actions that were taken by other people that set Owen up to that position. It wasn't anybody's fault, it just happened. If you're going to continue your life, let it go and go back to the company who made you. Vince created Bret Hart."

Teddy said he believes Bret spent too much time being angry at WWE and he missed out on the chance to remain in the business he loves for longer than he did. He thinks Bret could've been a great backstage official for the company the way other former superstars have become after their in-ring careers end.

"I just think it was hard to see Bret with so much potential to be a great agent or a great booker. And I think he loved the business enough from what I remember seeing that he would have liked to have been on the road like Fit Finlay or Dean Malenko or how Vince is always there," he said. "I think Bret would have been a nice touch to have him back there and have him and Shawn and Triple H all on the same page. I just wish that everyone would have gotten along a little earlier."