WSVN-TV Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vliet at MLW's Fusion TV Taping in Miami, FL.

What he learned from his time in jail:

"It's a very boring, scary, lonely place. And when you get out everything tastes better, the air seems to have a different taste to it if you know what I mean, and feel to it and your friendships mean more. It just makes you appreciate the things. In there you can see guys who have no hope who still found hope. Everyone has their own religion but everyone believes in God from what I could see. Everyone prayed before their meals, it was a routine thing. I thought if I could take motivation from guys who had nothing or had life sentences that would give me some sort of spark that no matter how dark it gets, there are people with a lot worse situations than me and to suck it up and get up and come back fighting and be held accountable."



He thinks AJ Styles is the best wrestler in the world:

"I take my hat off to him because I think he is overall the best wrestler ever because of how long he's lasted and how many guys he's worked. He's done every big high spot too basically. Like the Shooting Star to the floor. He was the first guy to do the Shooting Star to the floor years ago. He started off in WCW just for that little run and I don't think I've ever seen him have a bad match. And I don't think I've ever really seen him get hurt or take time off."

People who complain about WWE:

"I think of WWE as a big shark and when the shark eats, there's all that stuff that comes and falls off and that feeds the rest of the people that are underneath. For them to do what they do and never stop running show and the lighting and the trucks and the screens and the special effects, their shirts, their dolls, their videos games. They're just a monster and if you can't respect that you're a player hating piece of sh*t or you're just blind or stupid. Nobody works harder than the guys in the WWE. That schedule is the hardest. I have nothing but good to say about them."