Backstage Report On Sol Ruca Losing Back-To-Back Matches On WWE Raw

Despite riding into "WWE Raw" on a wave of momentum, former NXT Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca has yet to pick up a win on the brand. According to a new report, that creative decision stems from WWE wanting to prevent an inflated ego.

"Somebody was telling me. I saw this. They're trying to justify this Sol Ruca booking, right? You know why? 'They can't get a big head,'" journalist Dave Meltzer said on "Wrestling Observer Radio." "They've been in NXT for three years or whatever, four years, and it's like now we have to test them. You have to test them to show [how they'll react].

"Again, these people who've had four years [of experience] and you want to bring them into a territory and you want to do something with them and you bring them in, you don't beat them. You have them win and win and win and win. And then when they get to the top as high as they're going to go, then either you beat them or you make them a champion if they're good enough. But here it's like we beat them and beat them and beat them."

So far, Ruca is 0-2 on "Raw," with her first loss coming at the hands of WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan after her "NXT" friend-turned-rival Zaria interfered in the non-title match. Three weeks later, former Women's World Champion IYO SKY evaded Ruca's finisher – the Sol Snatcher — and promptly pinned her for Ruca's second loss.

Ruca, former member of the University of Oregon Acrobatics & Tumbling team, joined WWE in 2022, the same year in which she made her professional wrestling debut. Across the next four years, she emerged as a regular on the "NXT" brand, in which she notably captured the Women's North American and Women's Speed Titles.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.