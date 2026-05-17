Myles Borne Reflects On WWE Application & Tryout Process, Early Days In NXT

Today, WWE fans know Myles Borne as the NXT North American Champion. Just five years ago, though, he was merely a lifelong WWE fan looking to get his foot in the company's doors. During an interview with "No-Contest Wrestling," Borne detailed how he turned his dream of wrestling for WWE into a reality.

According to Borne, the wheels toward this goal officially started turning just before his graduation from Appalachian State University, in which he studied strength and conditioning.

"There was a guy named Sonny Siaki and my father coached him back in the day in football," he said. "He had been through the program a little bit. I was in college and I'm about to graduate. He had just thrown it out there and said 'Hey, I think you would be really good at WWE.' I'm like, 'Wait a minute. I've always wanted to do it, but you can't just go to WWE, right?' He said he was like, 'No, no, no. There's a whole process. There's a tryout. Let's fill out an application, send it in, and we'll see what happens.' So we fill out the application, send it in, and I'm thinking that they're not going to see the application. There's no way."

For eight months, Borne's application was met with nothing but silence on WWE's end. Because of that, Borne wrongfully believed the response he eventually received via email to be fake. Once WWE's recruit page sent a follow-up message through an Instagram DM, however, he realized its legitimacy.