Myles Borne Discusses Emotional Road To WWE NXT NA Title

WWE NXT star Myles Borne has explained what it meant to win the North American Championship.

Borne won his first title in pro wrestling when he got the better of Ethan Page, and he recalled the numerous emotions he experienced after the win in a recent interview with Denise Salcedo.

"As soon as I hit the Borne Again and I heard the one, two, three, it was very emotional. I felt so many different emotions because I had worked so hard and, you know, all my life — I remember I used to play the video game, SmackDown vs. Raw, and I'd sit in front of my TV on the carpet, and I remember I was like, 'These guys are so awesome. I want to do this.' And, you know, all my life I was inspired by it," he said.

After his North American title win, Borne went home to his garage to train, which is when the magnitude of his achievement hit him.

"I just stopped for a second, I said — I had the title — 'Holy crap. Not only did I achieve my dream of coming to the WWE, I said, Myles, you are now the men's North American Champion.' And, you know, that's when it hit me 'cause I've been training and working so hard and I'm surrounded by amazing talent, amazing coaches. And it just becomes, you know, a whirlwind," Borne added. "And then once it all happened in front of you, there's so many emotions to where I can't even — I wanted to tear up and I couldn't tear up 'cause I was too excited."

Borne, who was born deaf, said that there was doubt and numerous obstacles while he was growing up, but he believes that his disability is a boon in a way, as it pushed him to prove himself. He added that he was often left out in his younger years, which drove him to work extra hard to overcome the situations he was put in. Since his title win, he has successfully defended it a few times, with one victory over former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano.