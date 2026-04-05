Myles Borne Beats Johnny Gargano, Keeps WWE NXT Men's NA Title At Stand & Deliver 2026

With titles on the line and blood feuds in the spotlight, there was no match at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver that the "NXT" universe came alive for more than "Johnny Takeover's" date with destiny. Saturday, Johnny Gargano challenged Myles Borne for the "NXT" North American Championship, but by the time the bell rang, Gargano was left standing on the ramp, loss on his ledger and title absent from his waist.

The night started off on better terms for Gargano. After some mat work, Gargano found his momentum, landing his classic repertoire of strikes as "Johnny Wrestling" echoed out from the St. Louis crowd. While Borne refused to yield, neither did Gargano, and both champion and challenger traded kickouts.

Stand & Deliver offered a trip down memory lane for "NXT's" black-and-gold poster child. Gargano played the hits, from a Superkick to a top-rope stuck Borne to a Sunset Flip from the ropes. Even after One Final Beat, several Garga-No-Escape attempts, and a swipe to the eyes from a ringside Candice LeRae, however, Borne refused to lose. Borne kicked out of everything Gargano threw at him, and ultimately came out with the victory after Gargano tried for one more One Final Beat. Borne intercepted, and responded with a Springboard Borne Again to flatten Gargano. Another Borne Again in the center of the ring gave the champion the insurance needed to go for a pin cover. Three counts later, Borne retained his title, and "Johnny Takeover" was no more.

Following his win, Borne stood in the center of the ring to pay his respects to Gargano. Unfortunately, the tender moment was ruined as DarkState's Dion Lennox stormed the ring with a steel chair and laid out Borne to end the segment. Borne is set to continue his "NXT" North American Championship reign at 40 days and counting.