Matt Hardy Shares Message Of Gratitude After Return To WWE Programming On NXT

Last night, The Hardy Boyz competed together for the first time ever on "WWE NXT" and defeated No Quarter Catch Crew in tag team action. It was also the first time that both Jeff and Matt Hardy wrestled in WWE together since 2019, when they defeated The Usos to win the Smackdown Tag Team Championships. Following their victory over Myles Borne and Tavion Heights, Matt Hardy took to social media to share his appreciation towards WWE for allowing both Jeff and himself to wrestle on "NXT," and thanked the fans for supporting them throughout their lengthy careers.

"Thank you Cincinnati! Thank you NXT, TNA & @WWE! Thank you to all of the dieHARDYs who've had our backs during our crazy 33 year run. Tonight's #WWENXT was magical & exhilarating. We are blessed to have such an incredible fanbase, who feel like family & friends. Thank you – We love you. Without you, there's no us. Jeff & I are grateful you've supported us & allowed us to live our dream."

After the match, FrAxiom confronted The Hardy Boyz, claiming they were are the greatest tag team in the world today. This led to TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella to make a match between both teams at NXT Roadblock, where Matt and Jeff will put their TNA Tag Team Championships on the line. Two other massive matches were made for Roadblock last night, as Oba Femi will put his NXT Championship on the line against TNA-X Division Champion Moose, and NXT Women's Champion Giulia will go one-on-one with North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title vs. title match.