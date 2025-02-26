Moose Retains TNA X-Division Title, Challenging For WWE NXT Title At Roadblock

TNA Wrestling star Moose retained his X-Division Championship over NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King on "WWE NXT" on Tuesday, but he was challenged to another match almost immediately. Following Moose's victory, he was confronted by NXT Champion Oba Femi, who told him General Manager Ava had made the match between them official at "NXT: Roadblock" in two weeks.

It was Moose's first-ever WWE match, but it was in King's hometown. The TNA star got King in the corner and hit him with hard chops to start off the match, but King attempted to battle back, hitting Moose with a dive to the outside and going up top, only to be caught by the TNA talent. After Moose sent him flying over the top rope and he crashed back-first onto the ramp outside, King somehow hit a hurricanrana and fell onto Moose for a near-fall. He hit a cross body from the top, but Moose kicked out. King kicked out of a powerbomb, and Moose kicked out of a Coronation, before countering a second Coronation from King with a big spear for the victory.

Femi's music hit as Moose's hand was raised and he got into the ring with a microphone. He congratulated Moose on his victory, but said it was time to focus on their match now, the one that Ava made official. The pair will face off, title versus title, at Roadblock in Madison Square Garden on March 11.