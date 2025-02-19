TNA X Division Champion Faces Off With WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi

NXT Champion Oba Femi was looking for answers on Tuesday after being attacked by "WWE NXT's" newest mystery faction at Vengeance Day, but instead, he was confronted by TNA X Division Champion Moose. Femi opened up the show by storming down to the ring to call out the faction, led by Dion Lennox, who left him laying on Saturday, but Moose's music hit instead.

Moose said he was sorry to "burst the bubble" Femi had been living in, because he is the only man Femi can't "rule over." Femi said that was Moose's problem, because in "NXT," he is "inevitable." Moose replied that a match between the pair has to happen, and Femi told him not to worry, because it will. The opening segment ended with both men raising their titles in the middle of the ring.

The X Division Champion is the latest star to appear on the opposite promotion in TNA and "NXT's" multi-year partnership that was announced in January. Most recently, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry made an appearance in the Royal Rumble. Former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace signed a WWE deal following the expiration of her TNA contract, and is appearing in "NXT" as well after wrestling on the brand multiple times during her time in TNA.