ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C was part of WWE’s December tryouts.

WWE held tryouts at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on December 15, 16, and 17. Rok-C was included in a photo gallery of the recent tryouts on WWE.com.

She became the ROH Women’s Champion after defeating Miranda Alize at Death Before Dishonor in September. Last weekend at Final Battle, she retained the ROH Women’s title against Willow Nightingale.

As noted, she is set to face AAA Reina de Reinas Champion and Impact Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo soon and next month will make her MLW debut in Dallas at MLW Blood & Thunder.

She was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Below are photos from the gallery via WWE.com: