Rok-C won the ROH Women’s World Championship against Miranda Alize at tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor.

This was the women’s tournament finals for the vacant championship. Near the end of the match, Rok-C hit code roc (code red) for the pinfall victory.

Post-match, Maria Kanellis-Bennett presented the title to the new champion. Roc-K then celebrated with her family in the ring.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight’s show!

You can check out the title change in the images below: