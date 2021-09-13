Rok-C won the ROH Women’s World Championship against Miranda Alize at tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor.

This was the women’s tournament finals for the vacant championship. Near the end of the match, Rok-C hit code roc (code red) for the pinfall victory.

Post-match, Maria Kanellis-Bennett presented the title to the new champion. Roc-K then celebrated with her family in the ring.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight’s show!

You can check out the title change in the images below:

Here we go!!! Who will be the NEW ROH Women’s World Champion?! Tune in now to find out on PPV and HonorClub. WHO YOU GOT? Let us know using #ROHDBD pic.twitter.com/DeQDmr8yIJ — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 13, 2021

Miranda Alize rearranges Rok-C's face pic.twitter.com/AAgZiEfdEa — luchablog (@luchablog) September 13, 2021

Miranda has been in control for just about the entire match, but the Philly crowd is fully behind Rok-C. #ROHDBD pic.twitter.com/VikxHCiV8v — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) September 13, 2021

Both women BARELY make it back in the ring to break the 20-count. #ROHDBD pic.twitter.com/Oy9iZ9dqZx — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) September 13, 2021

The ladies are going AT 👏 IT 👏

HUNGRY FOR GOLD 🏆

🤩 #ROHDBD pic.twitter.com/EhNIiyxTsF — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 13, 2021