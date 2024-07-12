Report Details Impact Of Damon Kemp's WWE Departure On NXT Locker Room

Earlier this week, "WWE NXT” star Damon Kemp — real name Bobby Steveson – confirmed that was leaving WWE, and, as such, he will be available for independent bookings beginning on August 12. Kemp's exit from the company reportedly does not stem from a release, but rather WWE's decision to not renew his contract. With this element in mind, there now seems to be some uneasiness in the "NXT" locker room.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kemp's departure has resulted in a feeling of "nervousness" in "NXT," specifically for those facing the expiration of their respective WWE deals. Kemp, who joined WWE in 2021, reportedly garnered overall positive reviews for his in-ring work, which most recently saw him aligned with the No Quarter Catch Crew. Despite this, WON indicates that Kemp was not being positioned as a future star of the brand. As a result, many of those on a similar booking-level have now begun questioning their own future in WWE, with worries that the company may eventually cut them as well.

Kemp last wrestled on the June 25 episode of "NXT" in a losing effort to Tavion Heights. Coming off Kemp's loss, and subsequent exit, Heights has since taken Kemp's place in the No Quarter Catch Crew, which is now led by second-generation performer Charlie Dempsey. The former stable leader, Drew Gulak, left WWE in May after his contract was too not renewed. Kemp's real-life brother, Gable Steveson, was also previously signed to WWE before being released from his contract in the month of May.

