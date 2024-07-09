Big Update On WWE Contract Status Of NXT Star Bobby Steveson, Aka Damon Kemp

Bobby Steveson, better known as Damon Kemp to WWE fans, has been a member of the "WWE NXT" roster since 2021, initially debuting as part of Roderick Strong's Diamond Mine stable and more recently joining the No Quarter Catch Crew. Now, however, it seems his days in WWE are over. On Monday, the 25-year old took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal that he has officially left WWE.

"As of today, I am no longer under contract with WWE," Steveson wrote. "Forever grateful for the people I met and the experiences I've had."

Contrary to what many initially assumed, Steveson was not released by WWE. A report from Fightful Select revealed that WWE simply chose not to renew Kemp's contract; he signed a multi-year deal in the summer of 2021. Fightful was told that Kemp was informed ahead of time that his contract would not be renewed, and that this was not part of a new round of talent cuts. Kemp was last seen on the June 25 edition of "WWE NXT," where he lost an initiation match to Tavion Heights, who has since taken Kemp's place in the No Quarter Catch Crew alongside Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne.

Steveson is the older brother of controversial Olympian Gable Steveson, who was also signed by WWE in 2021 and was released back in May. Fightful noted that Bobby made a much better impression than Gable did on coaches, fans and backstage officials during their three years with the company.