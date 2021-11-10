Recent WWE Performance Center recruit Bobby Steveson has gotten a new in-ring name.

Bobby, the brother of Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, confirmed via Twitter that he’ll be going by the name “Damon Kemp” in WWE/NXT. He tweeted:

The name is DAMON KEMP and I’ am going to smash your favorite Super Star.. coming soon

WWE reportedly filed to trademark the name “Damon Kemp” on Nov. 4.

Bobby Steveson was an amateur wrestler at the University of Minnesota, where he was a two-time Letterwinner and NCAA Qualifier in 2017. He joined the WWE Performance Center earlier this year in August.

Meanwhile, Gable Steveson was drafted to RAW as part of the WWE Draft last month. WWE is reportedly planning a big WrestleMania 38 debut for the Olympic gold medalist.

