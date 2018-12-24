The Miz On Fans Still Booing Him, More From "Joy" Event With WWE Stars (Video), Matt Riddle On MSG

- As Raj noted earlier, Titus O'Neil was joined by Sasha Banks, Dasha Fuentes, rapper Desiigner, singer Yolanda Adams and others for the ninth annual Joy of Giving event in Tampa, Florida on Saturday. Titus noted on Twitter that 34,000 people attended the event at Raymond James Stadium, and that 15,000 kids & families received gifts & resources. There were also 81 partners & sponsors that helped make the event possible, along with a group of 2,000 volunteers, staff and performers that pulled it off. WWE posted this video from the event.

- The Miz was asked about fans booing him during his recent Sporting News interview with Brian Fritz. Miz was asked if he thought fans seeing a different, softer side of him on the "Miz & Mrs." show would change how they feel about him.

"Eh, I think people are still going to boo me, to be honest. You know, as much as much as you like me on another show, you still get who the Miz is and what he's all about," the former WWE Champion said. "If you like him, you like them. If you don't, you don't. I'm just going to keep on doing what I do and that is entertain audiences."

- WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle took to Twitter and reacted to being added to the WWE live event at Madison Square Garden this week, which will be his first match in the legendary arena. As noted, Riddle will be teaming with Aleister Black, The Velveteen Dream, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet to face NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly) at Wednesday's show. Riddle tweeted the following: